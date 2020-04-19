Turkish missions open registration for return of expats

ANKARA

Turkey will continue to evacuate its nationals from across the globe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry retweeted posts from different Turkish embassies that called on citizens, who want to return to the country, to contact Turkish embassies via email or phone as soon as possible.

All those Turkish citizens, who work or study abroad or travel for a short period of time, can apply for the evacuation.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,765 Turkish citizens were brought back to the country from the U.K., Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Kuwait and Kazakhstan.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

More than 2.25 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearing 154,300 and over 570,700 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.