Turkish official warns of mental impact of COVID-19

KIRKLARELI, Turkey

A Turkish official, who has recovered from COVID-19, warned of psychological impact of the disease as well as its biological impact on human body.

“It is really troublesome psychologically. So take your measures,” Osman Bilgin, the governor of northwestern Kirklareli province, told Anadolu Agency.

Bilgin was diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on March 31 and he recovered on April 17.

“Some citizens are not aware because they did not experience it. But when you do, there are both biological and psychological impacts of the disease,” Bilgin stressed.

Recounting the ordeal, he said he was so sad for passing the virus to his family.

Bilgin said COVID-19 was not a disease that should be overlooked, and added: “In the first five days, I didn’t have any problem but then I had very troublesome days.

“I had bad days both in terms of pain in the body and psychologically.”

He said despite staying away from his beloved ones during the treatment, his wife and daughter also fell ill.

Bilgin also advised healthy eating habits and noted, according to studies, 50% of the deceased due to the disease had vitamin D deficiency.

Turkey has so far confirmed 240,804 cases and 223,759 recoveries from the novel coronavirus, with the death toll standing at 5,844.

Since it originated in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 731,500 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 19.87 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide so far with over 12.12 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

* Writing by Sena Guler in Ankara