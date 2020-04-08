Turkish parliament head condemns deadly PKK attack

ANKARA

Turkey’s parliament speaker on Wednesday condemned a recent attack by the YPG/PKK terrorist organization in the country’s southeast.

“The separatist terror organization PKK has shown its nefarious face once again. The traitors will get the response they deserve,” Mustafa Sentop said on Twitter, offering condolences to the martyrs’ families.

Sentop’s remarks came after five villagers were martyred in Diyarbakir province by the YPG/PKK terrorist organization.

Roadside explosives planted by the terror group struck a passing vehicle carrying forest workers in the Kulp district.

Security forces have since launched an operation to find and capture the perpetrators of the attack, with several gendarmerie and medical teams sent to the area.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.