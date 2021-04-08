Turkish parliament head decries FETO in North Macedonia

ANKARA

Turkey’s parliament speaker on Wednesday criticized the presence of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in North Macedonia.

“FETO is not an organization that is only operating in Turkey or choosing only Turkey as a target, but it is a ‘new generation’ terror organization,” Mustafa Sentop said during a meeting with North Macedonia’s Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj in the parliament building. “For this reason, I think that it poses more or less a threat in all the countries where it operates.”

Sentop urged North Macedonia to take necessary measures against FETO in accordance with that country’s domestic law.

“I do not find it legally correct to wait until the same crime is committed in another country after some organizations and individuals committed a crime and committed a serious coup attempt,” he said.

FETO and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated a defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Marichikj said his country supported Turkey in its fights against FETO.

“We know how important this issue is for you, and we want you to know that we will provide full support to you in this matter,” he said.