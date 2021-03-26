Turkish parliament head marks Bangladesh’s independence

ANKARA

The Turkish parliament speaker on Friday sent a letter to his Bangladeshi counterpart to mark the country’s Independence Day.

In the letter addressing Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Mustafa Sentop said that the two countries have deep historical, cultural, and humanitarian relations.

“Close relations between our parliaments are also developing on this ground, gaining momentum in bilateral and multilateral platforms,” Sentop said.

“With these feelings and thoughts, I wish good health, peace, and prosperity to the friendly and brotherly people of Bangladesh, and success and happiness to you and to the valuable members of the Bangladesh Assembly,” he said.

March 26 is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

On March 25, 1971, Pakistani forces initiated a crackdown in East Pakistan, which is now Bangladesh, to quell dissent and armed rebellion.

A day later, the country’s first president and founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rehman declared independence.

This was followed by a nine-month-long war, resulting in Bangladesh formally attaining sovereignty on Dec. 16, 1971.