Turkish parliament speaker: “The Turkish Cypriot cause is Turkiye’s cause.”

The Turkish parliament speaker said on Thursday that the cause of Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is also the national cause of Turkiye.

“Everyone in Turkiye agrees on the TRNC,” Mustafa Sentop said after meeting with Turkish Cypriot lawmakers and Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoglu in Turkey’s parliament in Ankara.

“Unquestionably, this isn’t just a sentimental issue.

“The TRNC’s cause is our national cause,” Sentop said, emphasizing that the Turkish Cypriot cause is founded on legal, political, and historical grounds.

Despite the fact that political parties in Turkey’s parliament disagree on a number of issues, support for the TRNC is where those differences are put aside and a united front is shown, he added.

Sucuoglu, for his part, stated that Turkiye and the TRNC are “two states, but one nation,” and that Ankara has unconditionally provided all forms of assistance to Turkish Cypriots, regardless of the circumstances.

The Turkish Cypriot prime minister stated that his government backs TRNC President Ersin Tatar’s two-state solution for Cyprus, claiming that this approach will help the TRNC gain international recognition.

Despite a series of UN diplomatic efforts, Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish Cypriots were forced to retreat into enclaves due to ethnic attacks that began in the early 1960s.

Turkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence followed a Greek Cypriot coup in 1974 aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island.

In 1983, the TRNC was established as a result of this.

In recent years, there has been an on-again, off-again peace process, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

In 2004, the Greek Cypriot administration joined the EU, the same year that Greek Cypriots thwarted a UN plan to resolve the long-standing conflict.