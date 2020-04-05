Turkish pathologist dies after contracting coronavirus

ISTANBUL

World-renowned pathologist from Turkey, Prof. Feriha Oz, died of coronavirus on Thursday. She was 87.

Dr. Mustafa Sait Gonen, dean of Istanbul University Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty, announced her death on Twitter.

“We are saddened by the loss of Feriha Oz, who educated thousands of doctors, diagnosed tens of thousands of critical patients’ illnesses. May Allah grant our teacher heaven,” Gonen tweeted.

Oz was a prominent name in pathology worldwide.

She was born in Istanbul and studied medicine at Istanbul University before starting working as a doctor at the Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty.

In her years-long academic career, she made great contributions to the science of pathology, with more than 100 scientific researches and publications, both on national and international scale. She retired in 2000.

Oz had been under treatment due to COVID-19 for some time.

In Turkey, the virus that originated in China last year, has infected 15,679 people and caused 277 deaths, as of Thursday afternoon.

It has reached 180 countries and infected more than 952,000 people, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll, meanwhile, has surpassed 48,300.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut in Ankara