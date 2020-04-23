Turkish plane ‘draws’ national flag in Anatolia’s sky

ANKARA

A Turkish plane followed a route marking a crescent and star in the sky, the national flag of Turkey, above Anatolia on Thursday.

A specially arranged Turkish Airlines flight, TK1920, followed the route, as the country celebrated the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

As Turkey celebrates April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, watch @TurkishAirlines creating the world’s largest national flag in the sky. https://t.co/IBnmGRHgGg pic.twitter.com/rcTMyMc2T5 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 23, 2020

“As Turkey celebrates April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, watch TurkishAirlines creating the world’s largest national flag in the sky, ” Turkish Airlines said on Twitter.

The flight can be observed here: https://www.flightradar24.com/THY1920/24653e47

National Sovereignty and Children’s Day is a public holiday in Turkey commemorating the foundation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly on April 23, 1920. This year, it is the parliament’s 100th anniversary.

The celebrations focus on children because Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, emphasized that children are the nation’s future.

The assembly met for the first time in 1920 in Ankara, then the country’s future capital, during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular, and modern republic.

This year’s public celebrations have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.