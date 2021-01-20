Turkish police detain 35 for suspected links to IS

ANKARA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Turkey on Tuesday detained 35 for suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) group, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The prosecutor of the southeastern province of Gaziantep issued arrest warrants for 37 suspects as part of a probe launched to investigate the financial sources of the IS.

Turkish police have detained 35 of them in an operation in 15 provinces and seized organizational documents during the search, Anadolu said.

Turkey has been subject to the attacks of the IS, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

Turkey’s anti-terror teams have recently intensified their raids against the IS members as part of their efforts to expose the activities of the militant group in the country. Enditem