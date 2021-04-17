Turkish police detain 36 suspects over failed coup: media

ISTANBUL, April 16 (Xinhua) — Turkish police Friday detained 36 suspects over their alleged links to a network suspected of orchestrating a coup in 2016, local media reported.

Police launched operations as part of two separate investigations led by prosecutor’s offices in the western province of Izmir and the Anatolian province of Konya, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

Prosecutors in Izmir ordered the detention of 75 suspects in total, including soldiers and police officers on active duty, it added. Police teams have so far arrested 29 of them in simultaneous operations in 49 provinces.

Meanwhile, seven suspects have been detained during the raids conducted in seven provinces after the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Konya issued detention warrants for 10 suspects, according to Anadolu.

Those targeted in operations have alleged connections with the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, the agency added.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016 that killed 250 people, and has been pushing for his extradition. Enditem