Turkish police seize 821,000 ecstasy pills, detain 4 in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Turkish police have seized 821,000 ecstasy pills and detained four people in an operation in Istanbul, state-run Anadolu agency reported Wednesday.

Acting on an intelligence tip-off, the Istanbul police anti-narcotics teams have started to investigate the activities of a pastry pie manufacturer in the district of Buyukcekmece as a drug network has been producing ecstasy pills at the facility, Anadolu said.

The teams, which have been following the suspects for about a month, tried to stop a vehicle leaving the address on Tuesday night, it added.

Police later detained the driver and apprehended three more people in operation conducted at the facility.