Turkish president congratulates new Kosovar counterpart

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday congratulated his newly elected Kosovar counterpart Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu.

According to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate, the leaders discussed regional developments along with bilateral relations in a phone call.

Underlining that Turkish society is an indispensable part of Kosovo’s multi-cultural structure and plays a constructive role in establishing a new government and elections process, Erdogan said he believed the brotherly relations of both countries, with their roots in history, would grow stronger in the days ahead.

Erdogan also said the multi-dimensional collaboration between Turkey and Kosovo contributes to peace and stability in the Balkans.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas

