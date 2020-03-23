Turkish president marks Muslim holy night of Miraj

ANKARA

Turkey’s president on Saturday marked the Muslim holy night of Lailat al Miraj.

The night — also known as the Night of Ascension — is generally observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.

“I celebrate the holy night of Miraj of our nation and the Islamic world. I call upon almighty Allah to end this difficult times as soon as possible on the occasion of this night, and wish health and peace for the whole humanity,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

The Lailat al Miraj marks Prophet Muhammad’s nighttime journey from Mecca to al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem from where he ascended into heaven.