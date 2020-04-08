Turkish president marks World Health Day

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday marked the World Health Day, highlighting the frontline fight of healthcare workers against the coronavirus pandemic.

“I celebrate the April 7 World Health Day of all our citizens, especially our healthcare staff, who have carried out their duties with great self-sacrifice all over the country, especially in the fight against the coronavirus,” Erdogan said on Twitter.

In Turkey, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 725, with more than 34,100 cases confirmed.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.4 million with more than 81,000 deaths. Over 298,000 patients have recovered.

Observed on April 7 annually under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization, the World Health Day is a global health awareness day that celebrates the work of nurses and midwives and marks their critical role in keeping the world healthy.