Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged his country to embrace the new economic model.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the country to take advantage of the benefits of the government’s new economic model.

“We need to advance Turkey’s potential,” he told reporters after the Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

The president urged the public to have faith in the government’s plans and investments, particularly for those who keep their money in banks.

“We know where we’re going,” he said, “and I ask our people to be patient with us.”

Erdogan made his remarks after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a (dollar)10 billion fund to invest in Turkey earlier this month.

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have also signed bilateral cooperation agreements in a number of areas, including trade, energy, and the environment.

Erdogan reiterated his belief that Turkey’s economy will grow by double digits in 2021.

“I believe energy and food prices will balance out,” he said.

He added, “We will move production and employment forward with lower interest rates and a stable currency.”

Erdogan also stated that the government “will not show mercy” to those who stockpile goods in order to profit from rising prices.