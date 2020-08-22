Turkish president to announce ‘good news’ Friday

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set on Friday to announce “good news” for the country that he promised earlier this week.

Speaking at the opening of a factory of solar technology equipment, Erdogan had previously said the news would herald a “new era” in Turkey.

He said he was hoping to share the news with the nation, with Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak also saying the “important” news would bring a “change in the country’s axis.”

“The best is yet to come,” Albayrak said.

There has been much speculation on the news, with a possible development relating to Turkey’s energy industry appearing to stand out the most.