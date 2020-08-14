Turkish presidential aide censures Israel-UAE deal

ANKARA

Turkey’s presidential spokesperson on Thursday condemned the deal between the UAE and Israel.

“History will definitely record the defeat of those who betrayed the Palestinian people and their cause,” said Ibrahim Kalin on Twitter.

Israel and the UAE have agreed to normalize relations, US President Donald Trump announced Thursday, in a deal which includes Israel’s pledge to “temporarily” postpone its annexation plan.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he is “still committed” to annexing parts of the West Bank despite a normalization deal with the UAE.

The UAE will be the third Arab country to sign a peace agreement with Israel following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

The normalization deal betrays Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause, the Palestinian Authority said on Thursday.

“The Palestinian leadership strongly rejects and condemns the surprising American, Israeli, and UAE declaration on normalization of relations,” Nabil Abu Rudeina, a Palestinian Authority spokesman, said in a televised statement.

“This step comes in light of Israel’s insistence on consecrating the occupation and the annexation of parts of the Palestinian territories,” he said.