Turkish prosecutors issue warrants for 238 suspects over failed coup

ISTANBUL, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants for 238 military personnel over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Police launched simultaneous operations in 60 provinces across the country to catch the suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the western province of Izmir, Anadolu said.

The suspects, including 218 soldiers on active duty, were accused of contacting the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen via payphones, it added.

So far, 160 of those targeted in operations have been detained, according to the agency.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition. Enditem