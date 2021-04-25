Turkish Red Crescent gives Ramadan aid in South Sudan

JOHANNESBURG

The Turkish Red Crescent has given food packages to hundreds of people in South Sudan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the organization said on Saturday.

The distribution drives were carried out in collaboration with the Islamic Council of South Sudan and local development group MADA, according to Akniyet Turganali, country representative for the Turkish Red Crescent in South Sudan.

“We provided 1,000 food parcels to centers for blind people, to centers for the disabled, prisons, hospitals, and the local community,” he told Anadolu Agency.

The food packages included flour, beans, sugar, cooking oil, and other items.

“Our food aid benefited all vulnerable groups, irrespective of religion. We set out to help fasting Muslims in need, but all people benefited from our efforts,” he said.

The Turkish Red Crescent started operations in South Sudan in 2017 and works in partnership with the National Society of the South Sudan Red Cross.

Along with playing an active part during times of disaster, it has carried out several projects in the African country in fields including water provision, sanitation and hygiene, and food security.