Turkish, Russian foreign ministers condemn eviction of Palestinians

MOSCOW

Turkish and Russian foreign ministers condemned the eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah during a phone call on Monday.

According to the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in East Jerusalem, expressed concern over the deterioration of relations between Palestine and Israel and the increasing tension in East Jerusalem, especially in the Al-Aqsa region.

The two ministers also discussed issues related to the shipment of the Sputnik V vaccine to Turkey and its production in Turkey within the framework of the agreement between Russia and Turkey.

The importance of continuing efforts to stabilize the situation in Karabakh was also emphasized at the meeting.

Separately, in separate phone calls, Cavusoglu also spoke with Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the latest developments in Palestine.