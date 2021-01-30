Turkish-Russian joint observation center for Nagorno-Karabakh to open Saturday: minister

ANKARA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — A joint Turkish-Russian observation center to monitor the cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh will begin operating on Saturday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

One Turkish general and 38 military personnel will work at the center as part of efforts to “monitor and inspect” the cease-fire, Akar said in a statement.

In November 2020, the Turkish parliament approved a motion for the deployment of troops in Nagorno-Karabakh for one year as part of an accord between Ankara and Moscow to monitor the implementation of the truce in the region.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced earlier that the Joint Turkish-Russian Center will be in Aghdam, a district in Nagorno-Karabakh that was handed over to the Azerbaijani military on Nov. 20, 2020 as a condition of the truce.

On Nov. 10, 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan ended a 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh conflict after a cease-fire was reached under the mediation of Russia. Enditem