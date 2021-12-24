Turkish security forces apprehend eight suspected terrorists attempting to enter Greece illegally.

Turkish security forces apprehend eight suspected terrorists who were attempting to enter Greece illegally.

Terror suspects linked to DHKP-C and FETO were apprehended attempting to illegally cross the Turkish-Greek border.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkish security forces apprehended eight suspects from two different terrorist groups as they attempted to illegally cross the border into Greece on Friday, according to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.

One of the suspects was linked to the far-left terror group DHKP-C, while the other seven were linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), according to the ministry.

The failed coup of July 15, 2016, was orchestrated by FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, who killed 251 people and wounded 2,734 others.

Ankara accuses FETO of orchestrating a long-running campaign of infiltration into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, with the goal of overthrowing the government.

The DHKP-C has been linked to several terror attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara that killed a Turkish security guard.

Turkey, the United States, and the European Union have all designated the group as a terrorist organization.