Turkish security forces destroy winter shelters of PKK in southeast Turkey

ANKARA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Turkish security forces destroyed 10 winter shelters used by outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in southeastern Diyarbakir and Batman provinces on Thursday as part of the Operation Kapan-6 launched in the region.

A total of 830 kilograms of cannabis, 4 unlicensed shotguns, pistols, many ammunition, life and clothing materials and organizational documents were seized at the shelters, the governorate said in a written statement.

The necessary safety measures are taken by the mine detection and disposal teams, said the statement.

The operation was launched against the PKK on Feb. 10 in the rural area between the south of Lice district of Diyarbakir, southeast of Kulp district, west of Sason district of Batman province and Zori stream region.