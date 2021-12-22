Turkish security forces have captured three more PKK terrorists.

According to the Interior Ministry, 200 terrorists have laid down arms this year as a result of persuasion efforts.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that three more PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces as a result of persuasion efforts.

The ministry said in a statement that the terrorists joined the PKK between 2014 and 2021 and were active in Syria and Iraq.

With the latest additions, the total number of terrorists who have surrendered their arms this year as a result of persuasion efforts has risen to 200, according to the report.

Terrorist-affiliated criminals who surrender in Turkey may be eligible for sentence reductions under a repentance law.

Turkish officials claim that the terrorist PKK has been losing members and failing to attract new ones in recent years, after being battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces’ successful operations.

Terrorists from the PKK frequently hide out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, planning terrorist attacks in the country.

Since 2019, Turkey has launched a series of offensives in northern Iraq, primarily against the PKK. The most recent operations, Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim, were launched in April in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Ankara has also launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, including women, children, and infants.