Turkish security forces help elderly amid COVID-19

MUS, Turkey

Turkish security forces assisted the elderly Sunday as seniors are not allowed to leave their homes as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Social support groups were established to help seniors seeking assistance from daily needs to emergencies by calling a hotline.

One of those who called the hotline was Selma Harar, 73, from the Yarpuzlu District of eastern Mus province.

Harar, who suffers from cancer, gave her prescription to the gendarmerie team. They went to the pharmacy, bought the medicines and handed over to her.

Felek Orun, 72, also called the hotline to ask them to draw his retirement salary and buy some fresh fruits. Another gendarmerie team drew her salary from the bank and bought some groceries.

The Interior Ministry said last week that citizens older than 65 and those suffering chronic illnesses will be restricted from leaving their homes amid coronavirus measures.

Turkey has 7,402 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at 108.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data shows more than 665,200 cases have been reported worldwide with the death toll above 30,800 and 141,700 recoveries.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar