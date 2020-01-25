Turkish security forces seize 3.6 tons of marijuana

ANKARA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Turkish security forces seized over 3.6 tons of marijuana as part of anti-narcotics and anti-terrorism operations in southeastern and eastern Turkey, local officials said Thursday.

Gendarmerie forces uncovered 2.3 tons of drugs during operations in mountainous and rural areas of Diyarbakir Province, the governor’s office was quoted by semi-official Anadolu Agency as saying.

In separate operations in Diyarbakir’s Lice district and the eastern province of Bingol, security forces seized over 1.3 tons of marijuana, according to local officials who did not name any specific organization.

For decades, Turkey has been struggling against narco-trafficking organized by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a main source of income for the movement.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, has been in an armed campaign against the Turkish government for more than 30 years.

Apart from the drugs, security forces also found and destroyed three winter shelters, three surveillance posts, one underground depot, and a number of handmade explosive devices.