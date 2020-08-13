Turkish, Senegalese defense heads meet in Ankara

ANKARA

The Turkish defense chief on Wednesday met with his Senegalese counterpart Sidiki Kaba in the capital Ankara.

According to a statement by Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, Hulusi Akar welcomed the Senegalese defense minister with a military ceremony.

Later, the two defense chiefs jointly headed a committee meeting with representation from both sides.

Akar said the presidents of both countries had shaped the relations of Turkey and Senegal.

Therefore, they were committed to follow the shared past values, he said.

The Turkish minister said officials were aware of the importance of raising and investing in future generations, therefore the two countries organized officer-exchange programs so that they could benefit from the knowledge and experience of the other.