Turkish, Serbian presidents discuss COVID-19 measures

BELGRADE, Serbia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic discussed over the phone efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic on Friday, according to Turkey’s Communication Directorate.

During the phone call, Erdogan wished recovery for Vucic’s son, Danilo, 22, who contracted the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, the directorate said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Vucic, for his part, thanked Erdogan for sending face masks and protective equipment to his country, according to a statement from the Presidency of Serbia.

The Serbian president said Turkey’s aid is a symbol of understanding and friendship between the two countries, especially when Turkey is known to have more than 40,000 patients.

Both leaders voiced hope that precautionary measures will help minimize the loss of lives.

They agreed that the coronavirus does not distinguish between nations and religions and cooperation between the two countries is crucial to successfully combat the virus.

Serbia has 3,105 COVID-19 cases with 71 deaths.

The government declared a state of emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. (1600 GMT to 0400GMT) local time and entire lockdown for the whole weekend.

It also closed its borders to foreign nationals, while schools, colleges, sports halls, and gyms have also been closed.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed more than 101,100 people, and infected over 1.67 million, while nearly 372,000 people recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Havva Kara Aydin from Ankara contributed this story.