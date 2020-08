MERSIN, Turkey

A Turkish soldier injured in a bus accident in the country’s south last month succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, officials said.

Cihat Sengil was among 27 soldiers wounded when their bus flipped over in the southern Mersin province on July 27.

He was under treatment at a hospital in the province but his injuries proved fatal.

Four Turkish soldiers were martyred in the accident, which also claimed the lives of two bus drivers.