Turkish soldier martyred in terrorist assault in Iraq

ANKARA

A Turkish soldier was martyred in a terrorist strike in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry claimed Wednesday.

“On April 15, 2020, in the Hakurk area of northern Iraq, a hero other soldier was martyred by the surge of a mine/handmade eruptive previously positioned by terrorists from the separatist terrorist organization PKK,” the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar published a message of acknowledgement on his Twitter account and also extended his condolences to the household of the martyr and also the Turkish country.

On May 27, Turkey released Operation Claw versus the PKK in Hakurk complied with by its third as well as second stages in July and also late August.

In its more than 30-year horror project against Turkey, the PKK– listed as a terrorist company by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union– has been accountable for the deaths of virtually 40,000 individuals including women, babies as well as children.