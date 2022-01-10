Turkish Speaker censures opposition legislator for posing with PKK terrorists.

Turkey’s speaker chastises an opposition lawmaker for posing with a PKK terrorist.

Mustafa Sentop believes that those who work under the auspices of parliament must draw a clear line between themselves and terrorism.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Monday, Turkey’s parliament speaker chastised an opposition lawmaker for posing for a photograph with a PKK terrorist killed by security forces several years ago.

“Those who work under the Turkish Grand National Assembly’s auspices must draw a clear line between themselves and terrorism.”

“The law, constitution, and bylaws must be followed if this is not done,” Mustafa Sentop told journalists outside parliament.

On Sunday, Turkish media widely circulated photos of People’s Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Semra Guzel with PKK terrorist Volkan Bora.

Bora was defeated by Turkish forces in the southeastern province of Adiyaman in 2017.

Sentop demanded Guzel’s legislative immunity be revoked, adding, “In terms of crimes against the constitutional order, I believe the immunity in cases involving serious crimes should be lifted and the way to trial should be paved.”

Over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, have died as a result of the PKK’s more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

State prosecutors are seeking the closure of the HDP and political bans for its members in a case before Turkiye’s highest court, claiming that the party is nothing more than a front for the terrorist PKK.