ANKARA

Turkish sprinter Yasmani Copello Escobar finished second in the men’s 400-meter hurdle in the season’s first race in the Diamond League.

The 33-year-old Cuban native finished the race in 49:04 seconds.

Norwegian Karsten Warholm broke the tape in 47:10 seconds.

In the men’s 200-meter race, Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev finished fifth in 20.80 seconds.