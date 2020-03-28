Turkish stocks down at closing session

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed the day at 89,063.03 points on Wednesday, down 0.25% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index started the day at 90,518.91 points. As of the daily close, it dropped 223.19 points from Tuesday’s close of 89,286.25 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,612.60 by market close, up from $1,540 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $27.10 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Wednesday.