Turkish stocks down at daily close

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index ended Thursday down 1.25% to close at 1,100.26 points.

After starting at 1,119.48 points on Thursday, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index fell 13.92 points from 1,114.18 points at Wednesday’s close.

During the day, it hovered between 1,095.84 points and 1,125.92 points — 14 stocks on the index rose, 84 fell and two were flat compared to Wednesday.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 809.6 billion Turkish liras ($111.1 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 20.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.8 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by defense giant Aselsan, energy giant Tupras, and real estate investment trust Emlak Konut.

Stocks of automotive manufacturer Karsan was the best performer, with its shares up 7.52%, while iron and steel producer Kardemir dropped the most, losing 6.95%.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,934.00 by market close, down from $1,942.00, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was $44.95 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Thursday, with a day range of $44.91 to $45.58.