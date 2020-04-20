Turkish stocks end Monday up

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index ended the day up 0.78% to close at 98,945.88 points on Monday.

Starting the day at 98,661.63 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index rose 766.06 points from Friday’s close at 98,179.82.

On the first day of trading, the BIST 100 hovered between 98,068.00 and 99,266.68 points with 51 stocks on the index rising, four falling and the remaining flat compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of nearly 692 billion Turkish liras (nearly $100 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 10.2 billion Turkish liras ($1.4 billion).

Shares of private lender Garanti BBVA, defense giant Aselsan, and national flag carrier Turkish Airlines saw the highest trading volumes.

Stocks of whole sale trade company Bizim Magazalari, were the top gainers with a 9.98% rise, while shares of the fertilizer manufacturer Gubre Fabrika dropped the most, falling 1.3%.

An ounce of gold sold for $1,684.30 at the daily close in Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, versus $1,694.15 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil was $26.3 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Monday.

At the beginning of 2020, a barrel of Brent oil sold for around $66.