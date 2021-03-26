Turkish stocks end week down on Friday

​​​ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index ended the week at 1,382.15 points, down 0.88% from the previous close.

Starting Friday at 1,409.20, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index lost 12.21 points over Thursday’s close of 1,394.36 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,729.35 by market close, up from $1,727.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $64.33 per barrel as of 6.20 p.m. local time (1520GMT) on Friday.