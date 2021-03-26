Turkish stocks end week down on Friday

ANKARA
Turkey’s benchmark stock index ended the week at 1,382.15 points, down 0.88% from the previous close.
Starting Friday at 1,409.20, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index lost 12.21 points over Thursday’s close of 1,394.36 points.
The price of one ounce of gold was $1,729.35 by market close, up from $1,727.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.
The price of Brent crude oil was around $64.33 per barrel as of 6.20 p.m. local time (1520GMT) on Friday.
|Exchange Rates
|Thursday
|Friday
|USD/TRY
|7.9500
|8.0120
|EUR/TRY
|9.4050
|9.4560
|GBP/TRY
|10.8910
|11.0790