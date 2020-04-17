Turkish stocks end week up 2.01%

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index ended the week up 2.01% to close at 98,179.82 points on Friday.

Starting the day at 98,287.16 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index rose 1,930.73 points from Thursday’s close at 96,249.13.

On the last day of trading, the BIST 100 hovered between 97,600.99 points and 98,652.89 points with 51 stocks on the index rising, four falling and the remaining flat compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of nearly 689 billion Turkish liras (nearly $99 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 12.8 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion).

Shares of private lender Garanti BBVA, Pegasus Airlines, and national flag carrier Turkish Airlines saw the highest trading volumes.

Stocks of Halk GMYO, a real estate investment trust operating under Halkbank, were the top gainers with an 8.2% rise, while shares of Ulker, a leading food company, dropped the most, falling 3.63%.

An ounce of gold sold for $1,694.15 at the daily close in Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, versus $1,720.00 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil was $28.10 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Friday.

At the beginning of 2020, a barrel of Brent oil sold for around $66.