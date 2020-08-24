Turkish stocks looking down at Monday close

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index ended Monday down 0.13% to close at 1,108.44 points.

After starting at 1,111.24 points on Monday, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index slipped 1.44 points from 1,109.88 points at Friday’s close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,106.23 and 1,118.11 points — 35 stocks on the index rose, 56 fell, and nine were flat compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of some 812.9 billion Turkish liras ($112.7 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 15.8 billion Turkish liras ($2.1 billion).

Shares of petrochemical company Petkim, energy giant Tupras, and insurance company Gunes Sigorta saw the highest trading volumes.

Stocks of Gunes Sigorta posted the best performance, rising 6.8%, while shares of energy company Ipek Dogal Enerji suffered the most, losing 4.66%.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,953.20 by market close, up from $1,937.00, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was around $45.40 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Monday, with a day range of $44.85 to $45.53.