Turkish stocks up 0.37% at Wednesday’s close

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed the day at 1,114.18 points on Wednesday, up 0.37% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 1,114.90 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index rose 4.13 points from 1,110.05 points at Tuesday’s close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,096.46 and 1,119.29 points — 27 stocks on the index rose, 26 fell, and the remaining were flat compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of some 820 billion Turkish liras ($113 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 23.5 billion Turkish liras ($3.2 billion).

Shares of flagship carrier Turkish Airlines, real estate investment trust Emlak Konut GYO and iron/steel producer saw the highest trading volumes.

Stocks of Akcansa, a cement producer, did the best, rising 7.65%, while shares of Migros, supermarket chain, did the worst, dropping 6.13%.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,942.00 by market close, down from $1,978.45, according to the data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $45.14 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT).

At the beginning of this year, a barrel of Brent oil was sold for around $58.