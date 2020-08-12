Turkish stocks up 0.44% at midweek open

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,114.90 points with a gain of 4.85 points or 0.44% on Wednesday.

At Tuesday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index surged 3.21% to 1,110.05 points with a daily trading volume of 25 billion Turkish liras ($3.4 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 7.2290 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday, down from yesterday’s closing rate of 7.2350.

One euro traded for 8.4760 Turkish liras, versus 8.5160 at the previous close. The British pound/Turkish lira exchange rate was 9.4510, down from 9.5260.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $45.01 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).