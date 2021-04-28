Turkish stocks up 1.31% at Tuesday’s close

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed Tuesday at 1,392.00 points, up 1.31% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 1,382.45 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index increases 18 points over Monday’s close of 1,374.00 points.

During the day, the index’s lowest value was 1,381.73 points, while its daily high was 1,397.61 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 989 billion Turkish liras ($119 billion) by market close, with a daily trade volume of 16.5 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion).

The highest trade volumes were posted by iron/steel producer Eregli, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines and polyester producer Sasa.

Stocks of Coca Cola Icecek was the best performer, with its shares up 8.70%, while stocks of electronic appliances retail seller Teknosa dropped the most, 4.93%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,775.00 by market close, up from $1,771.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $65.46 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Tuesday.