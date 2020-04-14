Turkish stocks up 2.23% at Tuesday’s close

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed the day at 98,549.80 points on Tuesday, up 2.23% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index started the week at 97,491.12 points. As of the daily close, it increased 2,151.15 points from Monday’s close of 96,398.63 points.

During Tuesday’s trading, the BIST 100 hovered between 97,491.12 points and 98,316.37 points — 91 stocks on the index rose, 7 fell, and two were flat compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of 687 billion Turkish liras ($101 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 15.3 billion Turkish liras ($2.2 billion).

Shares of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, defense giant Aselsan, and private airline company Pegasus saw the highest trading volumes on Tuesday.

Stocks of prominent airport operator TAV Airports performed best, — up 9.97% –, as stocks of ENKA construction conglomerate did the worst with a 2.99% drop.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,700.40 by market close, up from $1,695.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $30.69 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Tuesday.