Turkish stocks up 2.81% at close

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed the day at 92,071.13 points on Monday, up 2.81% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index started the day at 90,989.07 points. As of the daily close, it had gained 2,518.52 points from Friday’s close of 89,510.88 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 90,630.58 points and 91,314.27 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 641 billion Turkish liras ($95 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 8.8 billion Turkish liras ($1.3 billion).

On the first day of the week, 98 stocks on the index rose and two were down compared to Friday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by private lender Garanti Bank, Sasa, flag carrier Turkish Airlines.

Car manufacturer Tofas was the best performer, with its shares up 9.13%, while Alkim Kimya, which produces chemical materials, dropped the most, losing 0.39%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,640.00 by market close, down from $1,614.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was over $33.09 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Monday.