Turkish stocks up 5.98% at closing session

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed the day at 89,286.25 points on Tuesday, rising 5.98% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 87,050.40 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index surged 5,040.05 points from 84,246.17 points at Monday’s close.

During Tuesday’s trading, the BIST 100 hovered between 87,050.38 and 89,638.33 points — 99 stocks on the index rose, and one fell compared to the previous close.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 616 billion Turkish liras ($93.5 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 9.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.4 billion).

The highest trading volumes were posted by private lender Garanti, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines and defense giant Aselsan.

Stocks of automotive company Dogus Otomotiv climbed the most, rising 10%, while shares of telecommunication giant Turkcell dropped 0.76%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,540 by market close, up from $1,509 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $27.74 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Tuesday.