Turkish stocks up at closing session

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed the day at 92,381.82 points on Tuesday, rising 0.34% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 93,174.07 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index surged 310.69 points from 92,071.13 points at Monday’s close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 hovered between 92,381.82 points and 94,778.62 points — 45 stocks on the index rose, 47 fell, and two were flat compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of some 648.8 billion Turkish liras ($96 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 15.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.3 billion).

By market capitalization, Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding ($5.4 billion), private lenders Garanti BBVA ($4.9 billion), and a major Turkish retail sale chain BIM Birlesik Magazalar ($4.5 billion) were the leading companies of BIST 100.

Shares of defense company Aselsan, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, and private lender Garanti BBVA saw the highest trading volumes on Tuesday — accounting for nearly 29% of the benchmark index’s total trade volume.

Stocks of airline company Pegasus (PGSUS) performed the best, rising 9.99%, while shares of refrigeration products provider Klimasan Klima (KLMSN) did the worst with a 4.65% drop.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,653.00 by market close, up from $1,640.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $33.05 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Tuesday.