Turkish stocks up at opening session

Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,397.47 points on Wednesday, rising 0.12% or 1.68 points from the previous close.

At Tuesday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was up 0.23% at 1,395.79 points, with a daily trading volume of 22.14 billion Turkish liras ($2.65 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.3600 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), from 8.3130 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also increased to 9.8100, versus 9.7580, while one British pound traded for 11.5100 Turkish liras, up from 11.3800 at Tuesday’s close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $64.57 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).