Turkish teachers develop robot to fight COVID-19

ORDU, Turkey

Teachers in Turkey’s Black Sea region have developed a robot to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Six teachers working at the Dr. M. Hilmi Guler Science and Art Center in Ordu, Turkey, affiliated to the National Education Ministry, said Wednesday they have developed a robot that measures fever, gives masks and disinfectants, and controls automatic devices.

The teachers, specialists in coding, software, design, mechanical and electricity, designed the robot and produced it with a 3D printer. Placed at the entrance of a building, the robot measures the temperature of those who want to enter and if the fever is high, it does not allow the doors to open. If the fever is normal, it gives guests masks and disinfectant.

Onur Bekyurek, district education director, said the robot prototype cost $1,000.

“We believe this figure will drop to $700 if we start mass production,” he said, adding the robot can be used in all schools and institutions in Turkey.

* Writing by Fahri Aksut