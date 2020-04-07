Turkish Treasury borrows $1.13B from domestic markets

ANKARA

Turkey’s Treasury borrowed 7.65 billion Turkish liras (some $1.13 billion) from domestic markets on Tuesday.

Some 6.2 billion Turkish liras (around $915 million) of three-year Turkish lira overnight reference rate (TLREF)-indexed bonds — second issuance — to be settled on Wednesday and mature on June 21, 2023 were sold in an auction, said the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The total tender was 7.7 billion Turkish liras (some $1.14 billion), with an 80.3% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of the 1,169-day Treasury bills was accepted at 2.62%, while the average annual simple and compound interest rates were 10.47% and 10.89%, respectively.

The Treasury also issued lease certificates worth 1.47 billion Turkish liras ($217 million) on Tuesday.

The certificates will be settled on Wednesday, while their maturity day is April 2, 2025.