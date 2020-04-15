Turkish Treasury issues gold bonds, certificates

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry issued gold bonds and certificates for 15,479 kilograms (34,125 pounds) of the precious metal on Wednesday.

The ministry collected 8,707 kg of gold of 995/1000 purity for bonds and 6,772 kg for lease certificates, it announced in an online statement.

A 0.75% semi-annual coupon/lease rate will apply to the bonds and certificates, which will be settled on Friday and mature on April 16, 2021.

The Treasury issued the certificates in return for gold bars weighing a minimum of one kilogram.