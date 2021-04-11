Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The Turkish and Ukrainian presidents met in Istanbul on Saturday.

The meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Zelensky is closed to the press and began at 3:45 p.m. local time (1245 GMT) at Huber Mansion.

Zelensky is in Istanbul to attend the 9th meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Cooperation in the defense industry, free-trade agreement (FTA), and tourism are expected to top the agenda of the meeting.

The two leaders are also expected to hold a joint news conference.